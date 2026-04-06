Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Director Acquires $222,054.12 in Stock

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO - Get Free Report) Director Anne Sheehan purchased 4,842 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.86 per share, with a total value of $222,054.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 34,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,571,209.46. This represents a 16.46% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

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Victoria's Secret & Co. Stock Up 4.9%

Shares of VSCO traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.25. The stock had a trading volume of 2,496,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,300,306. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.40. Victoria's Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $15.34 and a 1-year high of $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.26.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.29. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 33.55%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. Victoria's Secret & Co.'s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Victoria's Secret & Co. has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.300 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victoria's Secret & Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,725 shares of the company's stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,308 shares of the company's stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc boosted its position in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 23,074 shares of the company's stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 11,895 shares of the company's stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VSCO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Bank of America raised Victoria's Secret & Co. from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $45.00 price target on Victoria's Secret & Co. and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $60.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Victoria's Secret & Co.

About Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria's Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria's Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria's Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

Further Reading

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