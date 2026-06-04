Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY) Major Shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc Sells 27,758 Shares

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 27,758 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $2,221,472.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,175,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at $734,291,336.03. This trade represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

International Pte Ltd Bbrc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 2nd, International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 1,107,672 shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $88,735,603.92.

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Victoria's Secret & Co. Stock Down 7.4%

Shares of VSXY stock traded down $5.87 on Thursday, hitting $73.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,076,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,016,558. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.16. The stock's 50 day moving average is $51.00 and its 200-day moving average is $52.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.25. Victoria's Secret & Co. has a 52-week low of $17.53 and a 52-week high of $81.28.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 38.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

More Victoria's Secret & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting Victoria's Secret & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Victoria's Secret posted stronger-than-expected Q1 results, with sales and earnings topping guidance and management raising its full-year outlook. Reuters article

Victoria's Secret posted stronger-than-expected Q1 results, with sales and earnings topping guidance and management raising its full-year outlook. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo and Telsey Advisory Group both raised their price targets to $90 and maintained bullish ratings, reinforcing confidence in the turnaround story. Benzinga article

Wells Fargo and Telsey Advisory Group both raised their price targets to $90 and maintained bullish ratings, reinforcing confidence in the turnaround story. Positive Sentiment: All three independent proxy advisors recommended shareholders vote for the company’s nominees, reducing governance-related uncertainty ahead of the annual meeting. GlobeNewswire article

All three independent proxy advisors recommended shareholders vote for the company’s nominees, reducing governance-related uncertainty ahead of the annual meeting. Neutral Sentiment: Several commentary pieces highlighted that the stock’s sharp rally has pushed valuation higher, and one Seeking Alpha note downgraded the shares to Hold because the risk/reward is less compelling after the surge.

Several commentary pieces highlighted that the stock’s sharp rally has pushed valuation higher, and one Seeking Alpha note downgraded the shares to Hold because the risk/reward is less compelling after the surge. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary points to Victoria's Secret’s brand reset, improved pricing power, and revived core identity as the basis for the stock’s recent momentum.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSXY. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Victoria's Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,839 shares of the company's stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 35,220 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,949 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 772,884 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,314,000 after buying an additional 57,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 194.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,625 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,827,000 after buying an additional 100,787 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $57.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria's Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $79.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

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