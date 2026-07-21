Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY) Sets New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $89.71 and last traded at $87.43, with a volume of 91437 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.41.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on VSXY shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $57.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSXY

Victoria's Secret & Co. Trading Down 1.9%

The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.07. The company's fifty day moving average price is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.52 billion. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 38.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Victoria's Secret & Co.

In other Victoria's Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 1,107,672 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $88,735,603.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 9,202,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $737,249,045.49. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,411,601 shares of company stock valued at $115,398,210. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Victoria's Secret & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Victoria's Secret & Co. by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Victoria's Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

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