Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY) Shares Gap Down - Here's Why

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $80.06, but opened at $75.55. Victoria's Secret & Co. shares last traded at $73.30, with a volume of 1,299,738 shares trading hands.

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Victoria's Secret & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Victoria's Secret & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: The company reported strong first-quarter 2026 results, with earnings of $0.60 per share versus $0.29 expected and revenue of $1.56 billion versus $1.52 billion expected, while swinging to a profit and showing improved margins. Article title

The company reported strong first-quarter 2026 results, with earnings of $0.60 per share versus $0.29 expected and revenue of $1.56 billion versus $1.52 billion expected, while swinging to a profit and showing improved margins. Positive Sentiment: Management raised full-year 2026 guidance above Street expectations, signaling confidence that stronger sales and lower tariff costs can continue to support the turnaround. Article title

Management raised full-year 2026 guidance above Street expectations, signaling confidence that stronger sales and lower tariff costs can continue to support the turnaround. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts turned more bullish after the report: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $90 and Telsey Advisory Group also lifted its target to $90, both implying further upside from recent levels. Article title

Several analysts turned more bullish after the report: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $90 and Telsey Advisory Group also lifted its target to $90, both implying further upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Independent proxy advisors ISS, Glass Lewis, and Egan-Jones all recommended shareholders vote for the company’s nominees, reducing the risk of board disruption ahead of the June 11 annual meeting. Article title

Independent proxy advisors ISS, Glass Lewis, and Egan-Jones all recommended shareholders vote for the company’s nominees, reducing the risk of board disruption ahead of the June 11 annual meeting. Positive Sentiment: Coverage describing record highs and a successful turnaround underscores improving investor sentiment as the company’s bra strategy and broader transformation appear to be resonating with shoppers. Article title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VSXY shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Victoria's Secret & Co. from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $75.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on VSXY

Victoria's Secret & Co. Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.89.

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSXY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Victoria's Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 33.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victoria's Secret & Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Donna James purchased 2,175 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.23 per share, with a total value of $100,550.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 63,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,974.31. This represents a 3.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Sheehan purchased 4,842 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.86 per share, with a total value of $222,054.12. Following the acquisition, the director owned 34,261 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,571,209.46. The trade was a 16.46% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Victoria's Secret & Co.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 666.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 621 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Victoria's Secret & Co. by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Victoria's Secret & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company's stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of intimate apparel, beauty products and accessories for women. The company operates a portfolio of brands that includes Victoria’s Secret, renowned for its lingerie, bras and sleepwear; PINK, a line targeting younger consumers with activewear and lifestyle products; and Victoria’s Secret Beauty, offering fragrances, cosmetics and personal care items. Products are sold through retail stores as well as direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce platforms and mobile applications.

The origins of Victoria’s Secret date back to 1977, when founders Roy and Gaye Raymond opened the first store in San Francisco.

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