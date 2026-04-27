Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Victrex PLC (OTCMKTS:VTXPF - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.74, but opened at $8.2150. Victrex shares last traded at $8.2150, with a volume of 250 shares.

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Victrex Stock Up 6.1%

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc is a UK-based specialist in high-performance polymer solutions, best known for its polyether ether ketone (PEEK) thermoplastic. Headquartered in Thornton-Cleveleys, Lancashire, the company focuses on the development, manufacture and global distribution of advanced polymer materials engineered for demanding environments. Victrex's PEEK products deliver a combination of mechanical strength, chemical resistance and thermal stability, making them a preferred choice in sectors requiring long-term reliability under extreme conditions.

The company's portfolio encompasses a range of PEEK-based offerings, including polymer granules, compounded resins and semi-finished shapes such as rods, tubes and sheets.

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