Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 720.83.

VCT has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 725 price target on shares of Victrex in a report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a GBX 575 price target on shares of Victrex in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Victrex from GBX 725 to GBX 625 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

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Victrex Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of VCT traded up GBX 0.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 589.54. 794,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,339. Victrex has a 1-year low of GBX 515 and a 1-year high of GBX 882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.30. The company has a market capitalization of £513.63 million, a PE ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 612.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 644.88.

Victrex (LON:VCT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported GBX 17.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Victrex had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of £147.10 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Victrex will post 73.1078905 EPS for the current year.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities.

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