Victrex PLC (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Short Interest Up 13.6% in April

Victrex PLC (OTCMKTS:VTXPF - Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 33,760 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the March 31st total of 29,715 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short.

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Victrex Price Performance

Victrex stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc is a UK-based specialist in high-performance polymer solutions, best known for its polyether ether ketone (PEEK) thermoplastic. Headquartered in Thornton-Cleveleys, Lancashire, the company focuses on the development, manufacture and global distribution of advanced polymer materials engineered for demanding environments. Victrex's PEEK products deliver a combination of mechanical strength, chemical resistance and thermal stability, making them a preferred choice in sectors requiring long-term reliability under extreme conditions.

The company's portfolio encompasses a range of PEEK-based offerings, including polymer granules, compounded resins and semi-finished shapes such as rods, tubes and sheets.

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