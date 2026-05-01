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Victrex PLC (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Short Interest Up 13.6% in April

Written by MarketBeat
May 1, 2026
Victrex logo with Basic Materials background
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Key Points

  • Short interest rose 13.6% to 33,760 shares as of April 15, resulting in a lengthy days-to-cover ratio of 32.8 days based on average daily volume of 1,030 shares, even as reported short interest represents 0.0% of shares outstanding.
  • Price and fundamentals: Victrex opened at $8.22, with a 50-day/200-day SMA of $9.68/$9.41 and a 52-week range of $7.74–$11.48, and shows low leverage (debt/equity 0.07) and healthy liquidity (current ratio 3.01, quick ratio 1.23).
  • Business focus: Victrex is a UK-based specialist in high-performance PEEK polymers and related products engineered for demanding, high-temperature and chemically aggressive environments.
  • Five stocks we like better than Victrex.

Victrex PLC (OTCMKTS:VTXPF - Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 33,760 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the March 31st total of 29,715 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company's shares are sold short.

Victrex Price Performance

Victrex stock opened at $8.22 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Victrex has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48.

Victrex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Victrex plc is a UK-based specialist in high-performance polymer solutions, best known for its polyether ether ketone (PEEK) thermoplastic. Headquartered in Thornton-Cleveleys, Lancashire, the company focuses on the development, manufacture and global distribution of advanced polymer materials engineered for demanding environments. Victrex's PEEK products deliver a combination of mechanical strength, chemical resistance and thermal stability, making them a preferred choice in sectors requiring long-term reliability under extreme conditions.

The company's portfolio encompasses a range of PEEK-based offerings, including polymer granules, compounded resins and semi-finished shapes such as rods, tubes and sheets.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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