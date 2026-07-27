Viemed Healthcare (VMD) Expected to Post Earnings on Monday

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD - Get Free Report) is anticipated to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Viemed Healthcare to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $75.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.40 million. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 5.20%. On average, analysts expect Viemed Healthcare to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Viemed Healthcare Stock Performance

VMD stock opened at $11.77 on Monday. Viemed Healthcare has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $451.26 million, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 1.10. The business's 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.50.

Insider Activity

In other Viemed Healthcare news, Director Timothy Smokoff sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 75,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,457. The trade was a 20.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Frazier sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $117,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 73,214 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $858,068.08. This trade represents a 12.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 20.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Viemed Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $636,000. Mangrove Partners IM LLC acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $535,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Viemed Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the company's stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold".

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Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc NASDAQ: VMD is a provider of home-based respiratory therapy services, specializing in the management of patients requiring long-term mechanical ventilation and pulmonary support. The company’s offerings encompass invasive and noninvasive ventilation, airway clearance therapies, cough assist devices, and supplemental oxygen. Viemed combines durable medical equipment with clinical care, delivering tailored respiratory treatment plans that are overseen by licensed respiratory therapists and registered nurses.

Founded in the early 2010s and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Viemed has grown its footprint to serve patients across multiple states in the United States.

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