VietNam (LON:VNH) Stock Price Up 1.3% - Here's What Happened

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VietNam Stock Up 1.3%

VietNam Holding Limited ( LON:VNH Get Free Report ) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 372 and last traded at GBX 366.87. 41,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 37,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 362.

The company has a market cap of £69.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 371.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 382.89.

VietNam Company Profile

Vietnam Holding (VNH) invests in high-growth companies in Vietnam, focusing on domestic consumption, industrialisation and urbanisation. Launched in 2006, VNH is a closed-end fund listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Company's investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies that have high growth potential at an attractive valuation. Vietnam Holding (VNH) has been firmly committed to applying sound sustainability criteria at the heart of its investment approach for ten years now.

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