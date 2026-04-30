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VietNam (LON:VNH) Stock Price Up 1.3% - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 30, 2026
VietNam logo with Financial Services background
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Key Points

  • Share movement: VietNam Holding (LON:VNH) rose 1.3% midday to GBX 366.87 after touching GBX 372, with 41,879 shares traded — about 12% above its average daily volume.
  • Valuation and strategy: The closed-end fund has a market cap of £69.77 million, a P/E of 8.95 and a beta of 0.51, and invests in high-growth Vietnamese companies focused on domestic consumption, industrialisation and urbanisation with a ten-year sustainability focus.
  • Interested in VietNam? Here are five stocks we like better.

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH - Get Free Report) shares rose 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 372 and last traded at GBX 366.87. 41,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 37,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 362.

VietNam Stock Up 1.3%

The company has a market cap of £69.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.51. The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 371.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 382.89.

VietNam Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vietnam Holding (VNH) invests in high-growth companies in Vietnam, focusing on domestic consumption, industrialisation and urbanisation. Launched in 2006, VNH is a closed-end fund listed on the London Stock Exchange. The Company's investment objective is to achieve long term capital appreciation by investing in a diversified portfolio of companies that have high growth potential at an attractive valuation. Vietnam Holding (VNH) has been firmly committed to applying sound sustainability criteria at the heart of its investment approach for ten years now.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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