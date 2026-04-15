Viking (NYSE:VIK) Upgraded at Rothschild & Co Redburn

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Rothschild & Co Redburn from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 price target on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn's price target indicates a potential upside of 16.75% from the company's current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Viking from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Viking from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Viking from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Viking from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Viking in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $76.60.

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Viking Stock Up 4.0%

NYSE:VIK opened at $81.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The stock's fifty day moving average is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.89. Viking has a 52 week low of $36.99 and a 52 week high of $81.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.90.

Viking (NYSE:VIK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter. Viking had a return on equity of 240.75% and a net margin of 17.65%.The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Viking will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Viking news, EVP Jeffrey Dash sold 28,631 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $2,296,778.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 466,391 shares in the company, valued at $37,413,886.02. This trade represents a 5.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Institutional Trading of Viking

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Viking by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,619,029 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,043,945,000 after buying an additional 570,672 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viking by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,611,685 shares of the company's stock worth $614,960,000 after purchasing an additional 136,918 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Viking by 80.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,117,783 shares of the company's stock worth $504,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Viking during the fourth quarter worth about $372,297,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking by 316.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,426,297 shares of the company's stock worth $316,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,265 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Viking News

Here are the key news stories impacting Viking this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citi raised its price target to $90 and kept a "buy" rating, signaling analyst conviction in upside and likely supporting demand for the shares. Read More.

Citi raised its price target to $90 and kept a "buy" rating, signaling analyst conviction in upside and likely supporting demand for the shares. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Rothschild flagged long‑term upside for Viking, a broker note cited by the press that likely boosted investor sentiment around the company's growth trajectory. Read More.

Rothschild flagged long‑term upside for Viking, a broker note cited by the press that likely boosted investor sentiment around the company's growth trajectory. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Viking expanded its river-cruise footprint with new itineraries on India’s Brahmaputra River — a tangible growth/route expansion that can help future revenue diversification. Read More.

Viking expanded its river-cruise footprint with new itineraries on India’s Brahmaputra River — a tangible growth/route expansion that can help future revenue diversification. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Viking introduced the Helix system to simplify ship evacuation at speed — a safety/technology enhancement that can lower operational risk and support brand value. Read More.

Viking introduced the Helix system to simplify ship evacuation at speed — a safety/technology enhancement that can lower operational risk and support brand value. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage comparing Viking with Target Hospitality provides context for investors evaluating sector peers, but contains no firm-specific catalyst. Read More.

Coverage comparing Viking with Target Hospitality provides context for investors evaluating sector peers, but contains no firm-specific catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Press notes Viking "opens US trading window as tungsten push accelerates" — operational/market-structure detail that may affect liquidity or specific business lines but is not an obvious near-term earnings driver. Read More.

Press notes Viking "opens US trading window as tungsten push accelerates" — operational/market-structure detail that may affect liquidity or specific business lines but is not an obvious near-term earnings driver. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Culture/history pieces (e.g., Viking ship exhibit, facts about Emperor Knut) are being picked up by media but are unlikely to move the stock materially. Read More. · Read More.

Culture/history pieces (e.g., Viking ship exhibit, facts about Emperor Knut) are being picked up by media but are unlikely to move the stock materially. Read More. · Read More. Negative Sentiment: Barclays cut its price target to $76, which introduces a bearish analyst view and may cap upside for more risk‑averse investors. Read More.

About Viking

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

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