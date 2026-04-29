Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.36), FiscalAI reports.

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Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.33. 2,896,498 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,808,649. Viking Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $43.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VKTX shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viking Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $96.63.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VKTX

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Neil William Aubuchon bought 4,475 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,475 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $149,912.50. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 29.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,109 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 16.7% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,752 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 167.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.03% of the company's stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company's pipeline leverages small-molecule approaches to target hormone signaling pathways implicated in conditions such as non‐alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes and muscle wasting disorders.

The company's lead programs include VK2809, a thyroid hormone receptor‐beta agonist designed to reduce liver fat and improve lipid profiles in patients with NASH and dyslipidemia, and VK5211, a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) aimed at enhancing muscle mass and function in individuals with muscle wasting conditions.

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