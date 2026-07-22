Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.36). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Viking Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VKTX opened at $37.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.66. Viking Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.96 and a 1 year high of $43.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VKTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking Therapeutics has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $93.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VKTX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quattro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,109 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,752 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 307.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,974 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.03% of the company's stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Headquartered in San Diego, California, the company's pipeline leverages small-molecule approaches to target hormone signaling pathways implicated in conditions such as non‐alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), dyslipidemia, type 2 diabetes and muscle wasting disorders.

The company's lead programs include VK2809, a thyroid hormone receptor‐beta agonist designed to reduce liver fat and improve lipid profiles in patients with NASH and dyslipidemia, and VK5211, a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM) aimed at enhancing muscle mass and function in individuals with muscle wasting conditions.

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