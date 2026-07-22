Vince (NASDAQ:VNCE) Trading Up 3.6% - Still a Buy?

Vince Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:VNCE - Get Free Report) rose 3.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.70 and last traded at $6.69. 89,153 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 167,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VNCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Vince from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Noble Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Vince in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen cut Vince from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Vince from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VNCE

Vince Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $85.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company's fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vince (NASDAQ:VNCE - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $64.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $63.05 million. Vince had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vince Holding Corp. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Vince

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vince in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Vince during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vince by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,399 shares of the company's stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vince in the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vince during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 16.11% of the company's stock.

Vince Company Profile

Vince Holding Corp. designs, merchandises, and sells luxury apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Vince Wholesale, Vince Direct-to-Consumer, and Rebecca Taylor and Parker. The company offers a range of women's products, such as cashmere sweaters, silk blouses, leather and suede leggings and jackets, dresses, skirts, denims, pants, t-shirts, footwear, outerwear, and accessories; and men's products comprising t-shirts, knit and woven tops, sweaters, denims, pants, blazers, footwear, and outerwear under the Vince brand.

Further Reading

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