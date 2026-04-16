Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 130,295 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 104,707 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,844 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Get VINP alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other Vinci Compass Investments news, insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,950 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $42,383.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,162,471 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,473,313.83. The trade was a 0.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 6,105 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $65,628.75. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,243,641 shares in the company, valued at $13,369,140.75. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 163,966 shares of company stock worth $1,710,314 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.31% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 7.4% during the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,038,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,413,000 after buying an additional 278,612 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 3.5% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,335,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,109,000 after buying an additional 79,538 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,743 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,598,000 after buying an additional 38,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 236,278 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 30,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 266.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 125,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Vinci Compass Investments

Here are the key news stories impacting Vinci Compass Investments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.17 (paid Apr 2), implying a ~6.3% yield — a cash‑return signal that supports income-seeking holders despite a payout ratio above 100%. MarketBeat VINP

Company raised its quarterly dividend to $0.17 (paid Apr 2), implying a ~6.3% yield — a cash‑return signal that supports income-seeking holders despite a payout ratio above 100%. Positive Sentiment: Several institutional managers increased or initiated positions recently (Geode, VanEck, Renaissance, R Squared, Mondrian), indicating some buy-side confidence in the shares and underlying business. Institutional Holdings

Several institutional managers increased or initiated positions recently (Geode, VanEck, Renaissance, R Squared, Mondrian), indicating some buy-side confidence in the shares and underlying business. Neutral Sentiment: CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro has been selling shares across multiple days under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (recent sale: 1,421 shares at ~$10.73 on Apr 14) but still holds a large stake — typical plan-driven liquidity rather than a firm-specific red flag. InsiderTrades CFO Sale

CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro has been selling shares across multiple days under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (recent sale: 1,421 shares at ~$10.73 on Apr 14) but still holds a large stake — typical plan-driven liquidity rather than a firm-specific red flag. Neutral Sentiment: Other insiders (Fernando Lovisotto and Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba) also executed 10b5‑1 sales in mid‑April; sales are modest relative to their remaining holdings, suggesting planned diversification/liquidity rather than an exit. InsiderTrades Bruno Sale

Other insiders (Fernando Lovisotto and Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba) also executed 10b5‑1 sales in mid‑April; sales are modest relative to their remaining holdings, suggesting planned diversification/liquidity rather than an exit. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly results (Mar 5) showed EPS of $0.23 vs. $0.24 expected and revenue of $47.2M vs. ~$51.8M consensus — the earnings/revenue miss and a high payout ratio raise concerns about near‑term earnings cover and cash flow. Earnings & Financials

Recent quarterly results (Mar 5) showed EPS of $0.23 vs. $0.24 expected and revenue of $47.2M vs. ~$51.8M consensus — the earnings/revenue miss and a high payout ratio raise concerns about near‑term earnings cover and cash flow. Negative Sentiment: Some analyst downgrades to Hold (Weiss, Wall Street Zen) have trimmed enthusiasm despite JPMorgan raising its target earlier — mixed research adds to short-term volatility risk. Analyst Coverage

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Compass Investments Trading Down 0.4%

VINP opened at $10.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $689.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.23. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.85. Vinci Compass Investments has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.84 million. Vinci Compass Investments had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vinci Compass Investments will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Vinci Compass Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Vinci Compass Investments's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Vinci Compass Investments's payout ratio is currently 111.48%.

About Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vinci Compass Investments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vinci Compass Investments wasn't on the list.

While Vinci Compass Investments currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here