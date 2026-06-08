Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) CFO Sells $29,548.80 in Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.60, for a total transaction of $29,548.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 247,698 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,377,900.80. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 4,047 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $39,620.13.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 5,673 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $55,141.56.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 748 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $7,524.88.

On Monday, June 1st, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,810 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $18,299.10.

On Thursday, May 28th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,107 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $11,180.70.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 981 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $9,849.24.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 5,507 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $54,959.86.

On Friday, May 22nd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,074 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $20,864.44.

On Thursday, May 21st, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,234 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total value of $12,673.18.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,687 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $17,342.36.

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Vinci Compass Investments Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of VINP traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.64. The company's stock had a trading volume of 36,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,777. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.67. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The company has a market cap of $630.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Vinci Compass Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%. Vinci Compass Investments's payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VINP shares. Zacks Research upgraded Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vinci Compass Investments presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VINP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vinci Compass Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vinci Compass Investments in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 34.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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