Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro Sells 3,125 Shares

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) CFO Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 3,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $34,437.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 304,600 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,356,692. This trade represents a 1.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Sergio Passos Ribeiro also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 28th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 997 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $10,897.21.

On Friday, April 24th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,143 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $24,473.06.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,327 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $25,969.32.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,064 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $22,848.48.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 872 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $9,775.12.

On Monday, April 20th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 762 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $8,511.54.

On Friday, April 17th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,701 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $18,847.08.

On Thursday, April 16th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,717 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $29,723.98.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 2,590 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $27,479.90.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Sergio Passos Ribeiro sold 1,421 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $15,247.33.

Get VINP alerts: Sign Up

Vinci Compass Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ:VINP traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 85,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,698. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $13.61.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.84 million. Vinci Compass Investments had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 14.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Vinci Compass Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Vinci Compass Investments's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Vinci Compass Investments's payout ratio is currently 111.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VINP has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vinci Compass Investments presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VINP

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 7.4% during the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,038,396 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,413,000 after acquiring an additional 278,612 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the third quarter valued at $1,053,000. R Squared Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 54.2% during the third quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 44,801 shares of the company's stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,747 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the third quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the second quarter valued at $123,000. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company's stock.

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vinci Compass Investments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vinci Compass Investments wasn't on the list.

While Vinci Compass Investments currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here