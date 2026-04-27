Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Insider Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba Sells 12,720 Shares

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) insider Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 12,720 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $145,771.20. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,165,018 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,351,106.28. The trade was a 1.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 23rd, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 10,178 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $113,688.26.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 11,521 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $127,883.10.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 3,913 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $43,982.12.

On Monday, April 20th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 3,300 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $36,960.00.

On Friday, April 17th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 8,501 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $94,446.11.

On Thursday, April 16th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 10,809 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $118,466.64.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 17,681 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $189,009.89.

On Monday, April 13th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 6,439 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,060.23.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 6,105 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $65,628.75.

On Friday, April 10th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 729 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $7,800.30.

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Vinci Compass Investments Trading Down 4.3%

VINP traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.02. 834,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.93 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day moving average of $11.89. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $13.61.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $47.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.84 million. Vinci Compass Investments had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 22.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Vinci Compass Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from Vinci Compass Investments's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio is presently 111.48%.

Institutional Trading of Vinci Compass Investments

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VINP. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 7.4% in the third quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,038,396 shares of the company's stock worth $43,413,000 after buying an additional 278,612 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 266.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,866 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 125,711 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Vinci Compass Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in Vinci Compass Investments by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,335,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,109,000 after acquiring an additional 79,538 shares in the last quarter. 34.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on VINP shares. Wall Street Zen cut Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Weiss Ratings cut Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Zacks Research upgraded Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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