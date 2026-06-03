Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Insider Fernando Lovisotto Sells 2,077 Shares

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,077 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $20,894.62. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,005,459 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,114,917.54. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Fernando Lovisotto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 1st, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,034 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $50,893.74.

On Friday, May 29th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,200 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $42,336.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,079 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total transaction of $31,097.90.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,728 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $27,389.12.

On Friday, May 22nd, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,767 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $58,016.02.

On Thursday, May 21st, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,429 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $35,215.83.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,692 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $48,233.76.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,435 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $54,350.00.

On Monday, May 18th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,498 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $35,924.46.

On Friday, May 15th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 7,355 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $75,830.05.

Get VINP alerts: Sign Up

Vinci Compass Investments Stock Performance

Shares of VINP traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.70. The company's stock had a trading volume of 70,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,493. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.20 and a 52-week high of $13.61. The company has a market cap of $634.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.29.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Vinci Compass Investments had a net margin of 26.75% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $47.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Compass Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. Vinci Compass Investments's payout ratio is presently 91.89%.

Institutional Trading of Vinci Compass Investments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Vinci Compass Investments during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Vinci Compass Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vinci Compass Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. 34.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VINP. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $14.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VINP

About Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vinci Compass Investments, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vinci Compass Investments wasn't on the list.

While Vinci Compass Investments currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here