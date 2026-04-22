Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Insider Fernando Lovisotto Sells 2,106 Shares

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,106 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $23,524.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,140,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,744,902.98. This trade represents a 0.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Fernando Lovisotto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 17th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,622 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $51,211.76.

On Thursday, April 16th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 7,551 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $82,607.94.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 7,198 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total transaction of $76,370.78.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,950 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $42,383.50.

On Monday, April 13th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,249 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total transaction of $55,324.46.

On Friday, April 10th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 737 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $7,885.90.

On Thursday, April 9th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,515 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $58,459.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,263 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $55,998.32.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,231 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $12,740.85.

On Monday, April 6th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,084 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $43,045.36.

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Vinci Compass Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VINP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.07. 118,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,132. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $709.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.23.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Vinci Compass Investments had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $47.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.84 million. On average, analysts expect that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Compass Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is an increase from Vinci Compass Investments's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINP. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on VINP shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vinci Compass Investments currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VINP

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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