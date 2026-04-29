Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Insider Fernando Lovisotto Sells 2,768 Shares

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,768 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $30,254.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,109,771 shares in the company, valued at $12,129,797.03. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Fernando Lovisotto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 8,929 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $98,397.58.

On Friday, April 24th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,952 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $67,971.84.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,734 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $63,475.38.

On Monday, April 20th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,106 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $23,524.02.

On Friday, April 17th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,622 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $51,211.76.

On Thursday, April 16th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 7,551 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $82,607.94.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 7,198 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $76,370.78.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,950 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $42,383.50.

On Monday, April 13th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,249 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $55,324.46.

On Friday, April 10th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 737 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $7,885.90.

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Vinci Compass Investments Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:VINP traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.84. The company had a trading volume of 85,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,698. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.20 and a 12 month high of $13.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $709.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.88.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.84 million. Vinci Compass Investments had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 22.89%. On average, analysts predict that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Vinci Compass Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Vinci Compass Investments's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on VINP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vinci Compass Investments

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VINP. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new position in Vinci Compass Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 34.07% of the company's stock.

Vinci Compass Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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