Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Insider Fernando Lovisotto Sells 8,929 Shares

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 8,929 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $98,397.58. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,112,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,260,179.78. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Fernando Lovisotto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 28th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,768 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $30,254.24.

On Friday, April 24th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,952 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $67,971.84.

On Wednesday, April 22nd, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,734 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total transaction of $63,475.38.

On Monday, April 20th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,106 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total transaction of $23,524.02.

On Friday, April 17th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,622 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $51,211.76.

On Thursday, April 16th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 7,551 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $82,607.94.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 7,198 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $76,370.78.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,950 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $42,383.50.

On Monday, April 13th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,249 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $55,324.46.

On Friday, April 10th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 737 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $7,885.90.

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Vinci Compass Investments Stock Performance

VINP stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.84. 85,767 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,698. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $709.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.23.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Vinci Compass Investments had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Vinci Compass Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. This is a boost from Vinci Compass Investments's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio is 111.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VINP. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Vinci Compass Investments

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 6.4% during the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 52,686 shares of the company's stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,153 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 136.1% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 59,934 shares of the company's stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 34,553 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $1,324,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.07% of the company's stock.

About Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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