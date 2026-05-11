Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Insider Sells $23,468.46 in Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,161 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $23,468.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,083,097 shares in the company, valued at $11,762,433.42. This represents a 0.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Fernando Lovisotto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 7th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,146 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total transaction of $55,782.64.

On Wednesday, May 6th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,992 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $22,031.52.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,713 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $29,571.70.

On Monday, May 4th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 3,493 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $37,794.26.

On Friday, May 1st, Fernando Lovisotto sold 1,937 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total value of $21,248.89.

On Thursday, April 30th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,987 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $54,507.91.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 4,245 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $45,888.45.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 2,768 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $30,254.24.

On Monday, April 27th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 8,929 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $98,397.58.

On Friday, April 24th, Fernando Lovisotto sold 5,952 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $67,971.84.

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Vinci Compass Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VINP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.68. 91,919 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.69 million, a PE ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.30. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $13.61. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $10.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.06). Vinci Compass Investments had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Analysts anticipate that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Compass Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. This is a boost from Vinci Compass Investments's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Vinci Compass Investments's payout ratio is presently 111.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 16.8% during the first quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 4,672,173 shares of the company's stock worth $49,291,000 after purchasing an additional 671,448 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 266.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,866 shares of the company's stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 125,711 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments by 3.5% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,335,754 shares of the company's stock worth $25,109,000 after buying an additional 79,538 shares during the period. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vinci Compass Investments News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vinci Compass Investments this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Vinci Compass reported Q1 2026 EPS of $0.15, missing analyst estimates of $0.21. While profitability remained solid with a 22.89% net margin and 14.24% return on equity, the earnings miss is the main reason investors may be reacting negatively. Article Title

Vinci Compass reported Q1 2026 EPS of $0.15, missing analyst estimates of $0.21. While profitability remained solid with a 22.89% net margin and 14.24% return on equity, the earnings miss is the main reason investors may be reacting negatively. Neutral Sentiment: The company also announced first-quarter 2026 earnings results in a press release, keeping attention on operating performance and guidance expectations. Article Title

The company also announced first-quarter 2026 earnings results in a press release, keeping attention on operating performance and guidance expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Several insiders sold shares in pre-arranged 10b5-1 transactions, including the CFO and other executives. The sales were relatively small, but they can still weigh on sentiment because investors often view insider selling cautiously. Article Title

Several insiders sold shares in pre-arranged 10b5-1 transactions, including the CFO and other executives. The sales were relatively small, but they can still weigh on sentiment because investors often view insider selling cautiously. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest rose sharply in April, indicating that some traders are becoming more bearish on the stock, although the absolute level remains modest. Article Title

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $14.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vinci Compass Investments

About Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

Further Reading

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