Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Insider Sells $36,960.00 in Stock

Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) insider Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 3,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $36,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,203,350 shares in the company, valued at $13,477,520. This trade represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 21st, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 3,913 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $43,982.12.

On Friday, April 17th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 8,501 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total value of $94,446.11.

On Thursday, April 16th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 10,809 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $118,466.64.

On Wednesday, April 15th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 17,681 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $189,009.89.

On Monday, April 13th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 6,439 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $68,060.23.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 6,105 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $65,628.75.

On Friday, April 10th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 729 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $7,800.30.

On Thursday, April 9th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 7,976 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $85,263.44.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 7,836 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $83,531.76.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 84 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $882.00.

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Vinci Compass Investments Trading Down 1.9%

VINP stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 118,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,132. The company's 50-day moving average price is $11.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market cap of $709.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.23. Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $13.61.

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.84 million. Vinci Compass Investments had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 22.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vinci Compass Investments Ltd. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vinci Compass Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Vinci Compass Investments's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio is 111.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VINP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vinci Compass Investments presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

View Our Latest Report on Vinci Compass Investments

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Vinci Compass Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Vinci Compass Investments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 34.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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