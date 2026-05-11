Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Vinci Compass Investments (NASDAQ:VINP - Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Vinci Compass Investments had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 22.89%.

Here are the key takeaways from Vinci Compass Investments' conference call:

Vinci Compass delivered a record Fee Related Earnings (FRE) of BRL 96.3m with a 35.4% FRE margin and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, signaling strong core profitability and shareholder returns.

Vinci Compass delivered a record with a 35.4% FRE margin and declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share, signaling strong core profitability and shareholder returns. The company is expanding regionally via the strategic combination with BACS in Argentina (expected to nearly double its Argentina asset-management footprint to ~$1.6bn) and the full integration of Verde, which materially boosted management fees and product distribution.

The company is expanding regionally via the strategic combination with (expected to nearly double its Argentina asset-management footprint to ~$1.6bn) and the full integration of Verde, which materially boosted management fees and product distribution. Vinci Compass expects to receive an indemnification of approximately BRL 100m (net) related to the Galeão airport concession outcome, which should positively affect distributable earnings in Q3–Q4 2026.

Vinci Compass expects to receive an indemnification of approximately related to the Galeão airport concession outcome, which should positively affect distributable earnings in Q3–Q4 2026. Assets under management reached BRL 347bn (22% YoY ex-FX) with strong capital formation (BRL 52bn over 12 months) and momentum in credit strategies (BRL 37bn AUM), supporting continued fundraising and growth.

Assets under management reached (22% YoY ex-FX) with strong capital formation (BRL 52bn over 12 months) and momentum in credit strategies (BRL 37bn AUM), supporting continued fundraising and growth. Adjusted distributable earnings were stable at BRL 62.2m despite higher FRE, as near-term cash earnings are being weighed down by lower realized financial income, subdued PRE/IRE seasonality and ongoing capital calls into IRE (guidance of BRL 300–400m by end-2026), which may compress short-term distributable cash.

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Vinci Compass Investments Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of VINP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.68. The company had a trading volume of 91,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,300. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.30. Vinci Compass Investments has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $13.61.

Vinci Compass Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Vinci Compass Investments's previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Vinci Compass Investments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.48%.

Trending Headlines about Vinci Compass Investments

Here are the key news stories impacting Vinci Compass Investments this week:

Neutral Sentiment: Vinci Compass reported Q1 2026 EPS of $0.15, missing analyst estimates of $0.21. While profitability remained solid with a 22.89% net margin and 14.24% return on equity, the earnings miss is the main reason investors may be reacting negatively. Article Title

Vinci Compass reported Q1 2026 EPS of $0.15, missing analyst estimates of $0.21. While profitability remained solid with a 22.89% net margin and 14.24% return on equity, the earnings miss is the main reason investors may be reacting negatively. Neutral Sentiment: The company also announced first-quarter 2026 earnings results in a press release, keeping attention on operating performance and guidance expectations. Article Title

The company also announced first-quarter 2026 earnings results in a press release, keeping attention on operating performance and guidance expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Several insiders sold shares in pre-arranged 10b5-1 transactions, including the CFO and other executives. The sales were relatively small, but they can still weigh on sentiment because investors often view insider selling cautiously. Article Title

Several insiders sold shares in pre-arranged 10b5-1 transactions, including the CFO and other executives. The sales were relatively small, but they can still weigh on sentiment because investors often view insider selling cautiously. Neutral Sentiment: Short interest rose sharply in April, indicating that some traders are becoming more bearish on the stock, although the absolute level remains modest. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on VINP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vinci Compass Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research upgraded Vinci Compass Investments to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings cut Vinci Compass Investments from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Vinci Compass Investments from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vinci Compass Investments presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vinci Compass Investments

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Fernando Lovisotto sold 9,320 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total value of $95,809.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,234,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,685,643.36. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruno Augusto Sacchi Zaremba sold 18,997 shares of Vinci Compass Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $209,346.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,146,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,629,151.42. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 405,351 shares of company stock valued at $4,363,842 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.31% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinci Compass Investments

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vinci Compass Investments by 266.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,866 shares of the company's stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 125,711 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vinci Compass Investments by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 334,743 shares of the company's stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 38,154 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Vinci Compass Investments by 16.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,055 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vinci Compass Investments during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company's stock.

About Vinci Compass Investments

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services. In addition, the company financial and strategic advisory services, focusing on IPO advisory and mergers and acquisition transactions to entrepreneurs, corporate senior management teams, and boards of directors.

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