Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM) Shares Acquired Rep. August Pfluger

Representative August Pfluger (Republican-Texas) recently bought shares of Viper Energy Inc. NASDAQ: VNOM. In a filing disclosed on April 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Viper Energy stock on March 13th.

Representative August Pfluger also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Berkshire Hathaway NYSE: BRK.B on 3/13/2026.

on 3/13/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Dorchester Minerals NASDAQ: DMLP on 3/13/2026.

on 3/13/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Enterprise Products Partners NYSE: EPD on 3/13/2026.

on 3/13/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of Kimbell Royalty NYSE: KRP on 3/13/2026.

on 3/13/2026. Purchased $15,001 - $50,000 in shares of U-Haul NASDAQ: UHALB on 3/13/2026.

on 3/13/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD on 2/10/2026.

Get Viper Energy alerts: Sign Up

Viper Energy Trading Up 1.6%

Viper Energy stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.50. Viper Energy Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $49.08. The company's fifty day moving average price is $45.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.51 million. Viper Energy had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Viper Energy Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Viper Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Viper Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -660.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the third quarter valued at about $240,215,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 28.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,906,846 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $646,180,000 after buying an additional 3,699,141 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 18.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,423,354 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $474,821,000 after buying an additional 1,957,417 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 452.4% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,661,991 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $63,521,000 after buying an additional 1,361,130 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,087,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Viper Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Viper Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.47.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Viper Energy

About Representative Pfluger

August Pfluger (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas' 11th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Pfluger (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Texas' 11th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. August Pfluger lives in San Angelo, Texas. Pfluger graduated from San Angelo High School. He serves in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and has reached the rank of colonel. Pfluger earned a degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy. His career experience includes working as a National Security Council advisor with the Trump administration.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and intends to acquire mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. As a pass-through entity, Viper Energy Partners does not engage in drilling or production operations directly; instead, it generates revenues by holding overriding royalty interests, mineral fee interests and royalty fee interests. These interests entitle the partnership to receive a percentage of the proceeds from hydrocarbons produced and sold by third-party operators.

The partnership's assets are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a primary focus on the Delaware Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Viper Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Viper Energy wasn't on the list.

While Viper Energy currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here