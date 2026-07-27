Viper Energy (VNOM) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.7970 per share and revenue of $648.9680 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, August 4, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Viper Energy (NASDAQ:VNOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.12. Viper Energy had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a positive return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Viper Energy's quarterly revenue was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Viper Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Viper Energy Price Performance

VNOM stock opened at $45.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.33. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of -141.06 and a beta of 0.40. Viper Energy has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $51.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.17 and a quick ratio of 6.17.

Viper Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Viper Energy's payout ratio is -475.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viper Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Viper Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 68.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viper Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Viper Energy by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Viper Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered Viper Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Viper Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Viper Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, TD cut their price objective on shares of Viper Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $57.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Viper Energy

Viper Energy Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and intends to acquire mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. As a pass-through entity, Viper Energy Partners does not engage in drilling or production operations directly; instead, it generates revenues by holding overriding royalty interests, mineral fee interests and royalty fee interests. These interests entitle the partnership to receive a percentage of the proceeds from hydrocarbons produced and sold by third-party operators.

The partnership's assets are concentrated in the Permian Basin, with a primary focus on the Delaware Basin region of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

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