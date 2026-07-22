Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK) Trading Down 1.3% - Time to Sell?

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:VABK - Get Free Report) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.26 and last traded at $45.26. 10,888 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 9,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.87.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Virginia National Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Virginia National Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Trading Down 1.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.56. The stock has a market cap of $245.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.45.

Virginia National Bankshares (NASDAQ:VABK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 24.15%.The company had revenue of $14.39 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virginia National Bankshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Virginia National Bankshares by 4.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the company's stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,463 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. M3F Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at about $840,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company's stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company's stock.

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

Virginia National Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Virginia. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Virginia National Bank, the company offers a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services across its regional footprint.

Its product lineup includes traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit offerings. On the lending side, Virginia National Bank provides commercial loans, business lines of credit, residential and commercial real estate mortgages, construction financing and consumer installment loans.

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