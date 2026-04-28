Viridian Therapeutics (VRDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.05) per share and revenue of $0.0210 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 483.57% and a negative return on equity of 83.25%. The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.75 million. On average, analysts expect Viridian Therapeutics to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Viridian Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.43. The company's stock had a trading volume of 170,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,254. Viridian Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.76 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRDN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $42.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Viridian Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $37.07.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRDN

Institutional Trading of Viridian Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 30.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,217 shares of the company's stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,276 shares of the company's stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $665,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $566,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000.

About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: VRDN is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of targeted antibody therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and serious diseases. The company's lead program, VRDN-001, is a fully human monoclonal antibody that antagonizes the insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R), with an initial focus on thyroid eye disease (TED). By selectively inhibiting IGF-1R signaling, VRDN-001 aims to reduce inflammation and tissue remodeling associated with TED and related disorders.

In addition to VRDN-001, Viridian is advancing a second antibody program, VRDN-002, which targets complement-mediated pathways implicated in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases.

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