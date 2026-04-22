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Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Trading 13.2% Higher - Here's What Happened

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Viridien logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares rose 13.2% mid-day to as high as $173.2330 (last $170.96), with 1,649 shares traded—about a 101% increase versus the average session volume after a $151.00 close.
  • The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E of 10.06 and a beta of 1.82, with moderate liquidity and leverage (current ratio 1.69, debt/equity 1.16).
  • Viridien (CGG) provides global Earth-science, data and sensing services across two segments (Data, Digital & Energy Transition and Sensing & Monitoring), including seismic data, processing software (Geovation) and geoscience consulting.
  • Interested in Viridien? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Viridien (OTCMKTS:CGGYY - Get Free Report) traded up 13.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $173.2330 and last traded at $170.96. 1,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.00.

Viridien Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.03 and a 200 day moving average of $125.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

About Viridien

(Get Free Report)

CGG engages in the provision of data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, Latin America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE); and Sensing & Monitoring (SMO). The DDE segments engages in the developing and licensing Earth data seismic surveys; processing and imaging seismic data; sale of seismic data processing software under the Geovation brand; provision of geoscience and petroleum engineering consulting services; and collecting, developing, and licensing geological data.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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