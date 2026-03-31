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Virtual Reality Stocks Worth Watching - March 31st

Written by MarketBeat
March 31, 2026
Meta Platforms logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat highlights several high-volume "Virtual Reality" stocks to watch — Meta Platforms, zSpace, The Glimpse Group, and DIH Holding US — noting these names offer VR exposure but typically carry higher volatility and technology, adoption, and competition risk.
  • Meta Platforms is the largest-name on the list, combining its Family of Apps with Reality Labs to drive VR hardware and software development, making it a bellwether for broader VR adoption and investment sentiment.
  • Smaller specialists offer differentiated VR exposure: zSpace targets K‑12 and workforce education AR/VR, The Glimpse Group focuses on enterprise and healthcare VR/AR solutions, and DIH Holding US combines robotics with VR for rehabilitation applications.
  • Five stocks we like better than Meta Platforms.

Meta Platforms, zSpace, The Glimpse Group, and DIH Holding US are the five Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Virtual reality stocks" are publicly traded companies whose primary business or a significant portion of revenue is tied to virtual reality technologies—this includes makers of VR headsets and sensors, software and content developers, platform and services providers, and component suppliers like chip and optics manufacturers. For investors, these stocks offer exposure to the growth and adoption of immersive computing but typically carry higher volatility and technology, adoption, and competition risk compared with broader market equities. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read Our Latest Research Report on META

zSpace (ZSPC)

zSpace Technologies, Inc. is a provider of commercial augmented reality and virtual reality technology principally in the education market. The Company offers differentiated hardware along with learning software modules for K-12 science, technology, engineering, game design and mathematics applications, as well as workforce-oriented career and technical education applications.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ZSPC

The Glimpse Group (VRAR)

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRAR

DIH Holding US (DHAIW)

DIH Holding US, Inc. operates as a robotics and virtual reality (VR) technology provider in the rehabilitation industry. The company's upper extremity product categories include ArmeoPower, a backbone robot for arm and hand therapy in an early stage of rehabilitation; ArmeoSpring for less severe patients that provides self-initiated repetitive arm and hand therapy in an extensive workspace; and Armeo Senso, a sensor-based solution for arm function recovery.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHAIW

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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