Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Announces $0.67 Quarterly Dividend

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.67 per share by the credit-card processor on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th.

Visa has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Visa has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Visa to earn $14.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

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Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V stock opened at $309.34 on Wednesday. Visa has a one year low of $293.89 and a one year high of $375.51. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $309.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.33. The firm has a market cap of $561.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The business had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

More Visa News

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Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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