Visa (NYSE:V) CEO Sells $10,699,103.70 in Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total value of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. This represents a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Visa Stock Performance

V stock traded down $4.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $330.66. 11,197,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,777,928. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $309.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $600.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $293.89 and a 1 year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.74 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.Visa's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's payout ratio is 25.14%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $395.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings cut Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $387.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on V

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Institutional Trading of Visa

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patron Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 6.8% during the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 2.0% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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