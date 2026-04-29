Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $410.00

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $390.00 to $410.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the credit-card processor's stock. UBS Group's price target suggests a potential upside of 22.58% from the company's current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $387.25.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $25.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $334.49. 16,606,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,750,157. Visa has a 12 month low of $293.89 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The company has a market cap of $607.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company's 50 day moving average price is $309.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Visa's revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visa will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat, stronger guidance and large buyback: Visa reported fiscal Q2 revenue up ~17% and EPS that topped estimates; management raised full‑year targets, the board authorized a $20B multi‑year share repurchase program and declared a quarterly dividend — a near‑term catalyst for price appreciation. Read More.

Q2 beat, stronger guidance and large buyback: Visa reported fiscal Q2 revenue up ~17% and EPS that topped estimates; management raised full‑year targets, the board authorized a $20B multi‑year share repurchase program and declared a quarterly dividend — a near‑term catalyst for price appreciation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Stablecoin/on‑chain settlement scaling: Visa expanded its stablecoin settlement pilot to Polygon, Base and other chains; the program is at an annualized ~$7B run‑rate (≈50% QoQ growth), underlining new rails that could monetize cross‑border and B2B flows over time. Read More.

Stablecoin/on‑chain settlement scaling: Visa expanded its stablecoin settlement pilot to Polygon, Base and other chains; the program is at an annualized ~$7B run‑rate (≈50% QoQ growth), underlining new rails that could monetize cross‑border and B2B flows over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI / agentic commerce rollout: Visa is expanding its Agentic Ready program to Latin America and Asia, positioning the network to capture payments initiated by AI agents (a theme markets flagged as a growth driver). Management highlighted agentic commerce on the earnings call. Read More.

AI / agentic commerce rollout: Visa is expanding its Agentic Ready program to Latin America and Asia, positioning the network to capture payments initiated by AI agents (a theme markets flagged as a growth driver). Management highlighted agentic commerce on the earnings call. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Firms reaffirmed/raised ratings and price targets after the print (including an Overweight/$400 note), which can sustain buy‑side momentum. Read More.

Analyst support: Firms reaffirmed/raised ratings and price targets after the print (including an Overweight/$400 note), which can sustain buy‑side momentum. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Peer commentary: Analysts say Mastercard may benefit from the same momentum, which reflects industry‑wide tailwinds but is not unique to Visa. Read More.

Peer commentary: Analysts say Mastercard may benefit from the same momentum, which reflects industry‑wide tailwinds but is not unique to Visa. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider and institutional flows mixed: Reports show recent insider sales and large institutional position changes — worth monitoring but not an immediate operational red flag. Read More.

Insider and institutional flows mixed: Reports show recent insider sales and large institutional position changes — worth monitoring but not an immediate operational red flag. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal overhang: Retailer groups are objecting to a proposed large swipe‑fee settlement (reported ~$200B), creating potential litigation/settlement risk and headline volatility for Visa. Read More.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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