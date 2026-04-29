Visa (NYSE:V) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $309.30, but opened at $336.40. Visa shares last traded at $334.6180, with a volume of 4,404,614 shares trading hands.

The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Visa's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

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Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Daiwa Securities Group raised Visa from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $387.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on V

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.6% during the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 6.8% in the third quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.0% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Chapman Financial Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Visa Stock Up 9.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $614.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The firm's 50-day moving average is $309.59 and its 200 day moving average is $327.33.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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