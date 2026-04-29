Visa (NYSE:V) Trading 8.1% Higher on Strong Earnings

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $341.98 and last traded at $334.4880. Approximately 16,638,297 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 7,792,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $309.30.

The credit-card processor reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

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Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.14%.

Visa announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Stories Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 beat, stronger guidance and large buyback: Visa reported fiscal Q2 revenue up ~17% and EPS that topped estimates; management raised full‑year targets, the board authorized a $20B multi‑year share repurchase program and declared a quarterly dividend — a near‑term catalyst for price appreciation. Read More.

Q2 beat, stronger guidance and large buyback: Visa reported fiscal Q2 revenue up ~17% and EPS that topped estimates; management raised full‑year targets, the board authorized a $20B multi‑year share repurchase program and declared a quarterly dividend — a near‑term catalyst for price appreciation. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Stablecoin/on‑chain settlement scaling: Visa expanded its stablecoin settlement pilot to Polygon, Base and other chains; the program is at an annualized ~$7B run‑rate (≈50% QoQ growth), underlining new rails that could monetize cross‑border and B2B flows over time. Read More.

Stablecoin/on‑chain settlement scaling: Visa expanded its stablecoin settlement pilot to Polygon, Base and other chains; the program is at an annualized ~$7B run‑rate (≈50% QoQ growth), underlining new rails that could monetize cross‑border and B2B flows over time. Read More. Positive Sentiment: AI / agentic commerce rollout: Visa is expanding its Agentic Ready program to Latin America and Asia, positioning the network to capture payments initiated by AI agents (a theme markets flagged as a growth driver). Management highlighted agentic commerce on the earnings call. Read More.

AI / agentic commerce rollout: Visa is expanding its Agentic Ready program to Latin America and Asia, positioning the network to capture payments initiated by AI agents (a theme markets flagged as a growth driver). Management highlighted agentic commerce on the earnings call. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Firms reaffirmed/raised ratings and price targets after the print (including an Overweight/$400 note), which can sustain buy‑side momentum. Read More.

Analyst support: Firms reaffirmed/raised ratings and price targets after the print (including an Overweight/$400 note), which can sustain buy‑side momentum. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Peer commentary: Analysts say Mastercard may benefit from the same momentum, which reflects industry‑wide tailwinds but is not unique to Visa. Read More.

Peer commentary: Analysts say Mastercard may benefit from the same momentum, which reflects industry‑wide tailwinds but is not unique to Visa. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Insider and institutional flows mixed: Reports show recent insider sales and large institutional position changes — worth monitoring but not an immediate operational red flag. Read More.

Insider and institutional flows mixed: Reports show recent insider sales and large institutional position changes — worth monitoring but not an immediate operational red flag. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/legal overhang: Retailer groups are objecting to a proposed large swipe‑fee settlement (reported ~$200B), creating potential litigation/settlement risk and headline volatility for Visa. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 30th. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on Visa in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $387.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Visa

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares of the company's stock, valued at $829,471.98. This trade represents a 19.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,877,738,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its stake in Visa by 867.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,213,610 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,880,595,000 after buying an additional 7,364,762 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 29,706.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,332,947 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,216,310,000 after purchasing an additional 7,308,345 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its stake in Visa by 12,497.1% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 3,378,039 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,184,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351,223 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,508,089 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,282,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Visa Stock Up 8.1%

The company has a market capitalization of $607.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.33.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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