Visa's (V) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $400.00 target price on the credit-card processor's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.85% from the stock's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on V. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $385.00 price objective on Visa in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Daiwa Securities Group upgraded Visa from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $370.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Macquarie Infrastructure reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $387.21.

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Visa Price Performance

V traded up $27.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $336.57. 8,123,008 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,676,263. Visa has a one year low of $293.89 and a one year high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $309.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $327.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 61.74% and a net margin of 50.23%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Visa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC grew its position in Visa by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Visa by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Visa

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Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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