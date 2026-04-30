Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Hits New 12-Month High - Still a Buy?

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.61 and last traded at $28.6020, with a volume of 571111 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.80.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSH. Zacks Research raised Vishay Intertechnology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Vishay Intertechnology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Vishay Intertechnology from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus raised Vishay Intertechnology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -414.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Vishay Intertechnology had a negative return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 0.29%.The business had revenue of $800.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $790.47 million. Vishay Intertechnology's quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Vishay Intertechnology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Vishay Intertechnology's dividend payout ratio is currently -571.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSH. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $25,009,000. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,813,765 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $104,251,000 after buying an additional 1,377,356 shares during the last quarter. Jain Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 841.5% during the 4th quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 910,143 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $13,188,000 after buying an additional 813,472 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,306,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,440.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 844,508 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $12,921,000 after buying an additional 789,686 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company's stock.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company's portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay's components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.

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