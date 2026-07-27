Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Stock Price Down 7.5% - Time to Sell?

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.42 and last traded at $35.3330. Approximately 746,079 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,502,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.21.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research cut Vishay Intertechnology from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings raised Vishay Intertechnology from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VSH

Vishay Intertechnology Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,589.00 and a beta of 1.76.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $839.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.54 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 0.07%.The firm's revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. Vishay Intertechnology's dividend payout ratio is presently 4,000.00%.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Intertechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VSH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,102,376 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $127,830,000 after buying an additional 208,472 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 25.3% in the third quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,813,765 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $104,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,356 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 8.4% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,181,050 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $57,259,000 after acquiring an additional 247,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,907,928 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,144,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,466,224 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $35,736,000 after purchasing an additional 539,603 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc is a global manufacturer of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, serving a wide range of industries including industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, telecommunications, medical, and military/aerospace markets. The company's portfolio encompasses resistors, capacitors, inductors, sensors, diodes, rectifiers, MOSFETs and a variety of integrated circuit solutions. Vishay's components are used in power management, signal conditioning, circuit protection and sensing applications, supporting both standard and custom designs for original equipment manufacturers worldwide.

Originally founded in 1962 by Dr.

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