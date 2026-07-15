Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Research

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG - Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VPG. B. Riley Financial raised their target price on Vishay Precision Group from $63.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $54.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings raised Vishay Precision Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vishay Precision Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.67.

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Vishay Precision Group Stock Up 4.9%

NYSE:VPG opened at $110.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vishay Precision Group has a twelve month low of $25.58 and a twelve month high of $151.78. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 246.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.43. The company's 50 day moving average is $117.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.72.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $84.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $77.08 million. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.28%. Analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Precision Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VPG. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 826.7% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,112 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vishay Precision Group by 1,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1,195.3% during the 1st quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group NYSE: VPG specializes in the design, manufacture and calibration of precision sensors, instrumentation and measurement systems used in a broad range of applications. Its product portfolio includes load cells, tension links, weighing modules, torque transducers, digital indicators and data acquisition systems. These solutions serve critical requirements for accuracy, reliability and repeatability in sectors such as industrial automation, test and measurement, medical devices, food and beverage processing, aerospace and defense.

The company traces its roots to the sensor and measurement division of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, from which it was spun off as an independent public company in March 2016.

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