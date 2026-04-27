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Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Sets New 1-Year High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Vishay Precision Group logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Vishay Precision Group hit a new 52‑week high intraday at $62.00 (last around $59.78) on Monday, though trading volume was light (~1,950 shares).
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed — two Buys, one Hold and one Sell — with a MarketBeat consensus target of $53.67 (below the current price), while B. Riley recently raised its target to $63.00.
  • The company reported an EPS miss for the latest quarter ($0.07 vs. $0.21 est.) and has a high P/E of 145.21, but maintains strong liquidity (current ratio 4.47, debt/equity 0.06) and heavy institutional ownership (~87.6%).
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Vishay Precision Group.

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.00 and last traded at $59.7810, with a volume of 1950 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital set a $54.00 price target on Vishay Precision Group and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen cut Vishay Precision Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. Zacks Research raised Vishay Precision Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings cut Vishay Precision Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.67 and a 200 day moving average of $41.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $775.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.89.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $80.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.08 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 1.72%. On average, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vishay Precision Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,072,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Grand Central Investment Group grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Grand Central Investment Group now owns 52,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth about $9,732,000. Finally, Connective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group during the 4th quarter worth about $458,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vishay Precision Group

(Get Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group NYSE: VPG specializes in the design, manufacture and calibration of precision sensors, instrumentation and measurement systems used in a broad range of applications. Its product portfolio includes load cells, tension links, weighing modules, torque transducers, digital indicators and data acquisition systems. These solutions serve critical requirements for accuracy, reliability and repeatability in sectors such as industrial automation, test and measurement, medical devices, food and beverage processing, aerospace and defense.

The company traces its roots to the sensor and measurement division of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, from which it was spun off as an independent public company in March 2016.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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