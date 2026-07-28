Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Shares Down 11.9% - Here's What Happened

Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 11.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $91.36 and last traded at $90.10. 77,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 415,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.31.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VPG. Zacks Research lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Vishay Precision Group from $54.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on Vishay Precision Group from $63.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Vishay Precision Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.67.

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Vishay Precision Group Stock Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $121.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 200.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $84.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.08 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Precision Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $307,000. Tema ETFs LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 108,291.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tema ETFs LLC now owns 264,475 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $39,647,000 after purchasing an additional 264,231 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,720,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1,195.3% in the first quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,373 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 50.6% in the first quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 226,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $9,840,000 after purchasing an additional 76,119 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group NYSE: VPG specializes in the design, manufacture and calibration of precision sensors, instrumentation and measurement systems used in a broad range of applications. Its product portfolio includes load cells, tension links, weighing modules, torque transducers, digital indicators and data acquisition systems. These solutions serve critical requirements for accuracy, reliability and repeatability in sectors such as industrial automation, test and measurement, medical devices, food and beverage processing, aerospace and defense.

The company traces its roots to the sensor and measurement division of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, from which it was spun off as an independent public company in March 2016.

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