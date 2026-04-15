Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Upgraded at Zacks Research

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating and set a $63.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital set a $44.00 price objective on Vishay Precision Group in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Lake Street Capital set a $54.00 price target on shares of Vishay Precision Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Vishay Precision Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $53.67.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts: Sign Up

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group Stock Down 0.5%

VPG stock opened at $51.71 on Monday. Vishay Precision Group has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $56.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $687.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.28, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.57.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 2.16% and a net margin of 1.72%.The company had revenue of $80.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $78.08 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vishay Precision Group

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 67,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 10,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 1,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,024 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,849 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group NYSE: VPG specializes in the design, manufacture and calibration of precision sensors, instrumentation and measurement systems used in a broad range of applications. Its product portfolio includes load cells, tension links, weighing modules, torque transducers, digital indicators and data acquisition systems. These solutions serve critical requirements for accuracy, reliability and repeatability in sectors such as industrial automation, test and measurement, medical devices, food and beverage processing, aerospace and defense.

The company traces its roots to the sensor and measurement division of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc, from which it was spun off as an independent public company in March 2016.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vishay Precision Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vishay Precision Group wasn't on the list.

While Vishay Precision Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here