Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.69 EPS

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.69), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $865.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $732.28 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 15.65%.

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Vista Energy Trading Up 2.1%

NYSE:VIST traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $74.63. The company's stock had a trading volume of 993,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.81. Vista Energy has a 1 year low of $31.63 and a 1 year high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VIST. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vista Energy from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Vista Energy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have given a Buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $73.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vista Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vista Energy

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Vista Energy by 1,009.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 721 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vista Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Vista Energy in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vista Energy in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Vista Energy in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company's stock.

About Vista Energy

Vista Energy NYSE: VIST is an independent energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in Mexico. The company operates through two primary segments: upstream exploration and production, and midstream and specialist services. By integrating both segments, Vista Energy seeks to capture value across the energy value chain, from field operations to the delivery of processed gas to industrial and power-generation customers.

In its upstream segment, Vista Energy holds interests in onshore gas fields in northeastern Mexico and shallow-water properties in the Bay of Campeche.

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