Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Given Neutral Rating at Robert W. Baird

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating restated by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $121.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird's target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.52% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VC. Weiss Ratings upgraded Visteon from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upgraded Visteon from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Visteon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Visteon from $139.00 to $137.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $132.75.

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Visteon Trading Down 5.6%

Visteon stock opened at $111.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.83 and a 200-day moving average of $101.61. Visteon has a one year low of $83.49 and a one year high of $129.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.31). Visteon had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. Visteon's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Visteon will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Visteon news, SVP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,020,360. This trade represents a 37.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Colleen Elizabeth Myers sold 475 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total transaction of $52,687.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 241 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,731.72. This trade represents a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,901 shares of company stock valued at $6,699,220. Insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Visteon

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visteon by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Visteon by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 506 shares of the company's stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Visteon during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Visteon by 1,195.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 596 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company's stock.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company's product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

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