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Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) Trading 6.9% Higher - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Visteon logo with Auto/Tires/Trucks background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares jumped: Visteon stock rose about 6.9% to roughly $106.87 on Thursday, trading as high as $107.34 with volume near 691,434 shares (about 17% above average).
  • Q1 results were mixed: Revenue beat estimates ($954M vs. $901M) and management reaffirmed FY2026 guidance, but EPS missed at $1.65 versus consensus near $1.89, signaling margin pressure despite solid demand.
  • Dividend increase and mixed analyst outlook: Visteon raised its quarterly dividend to $0.375 (annualized $1.50, ~1.4% yield), while analysts remain mixed — consensus is a "Moderate Buy" with an average price target around $122 amid several recent target cuts.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Visteon Corporation (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) shares were up 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $107.34 and last traded at $106.8740. Approximately 691,434 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 588,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.99.

Key Stories Impacting Visteon

Here are the key news stories impacting Visteon this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VC. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Visteon from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $117.00 price target on shares of Visteon in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Visteon from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen cut Visteon from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $120.00 target price on Visteon in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $122.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Visteon

Visteon Stock Up 9.5%

The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $93.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.24). Visteon had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 6.93%.The business had revenue of $954.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visteon Corporation will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visteon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Visteon's previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. Visteon's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.91%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sachin Lawande sold 49,453 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total transaction of $4,620,888.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 175,527 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,401,242.88. The trade was a 21.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 1,380.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 74,875 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,975,000 after acquiring an additional 69,819 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,025 shares of the company's stock worth $16,216,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Visteon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,664,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Visteon by 146.1% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 58,531 shares of the company's stock worth $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 34,751 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Capital Management bought a new stake in Visteon in the third quarter worth about $4,256,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visteon

(Get Free Report)

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company's product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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