Visteon Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Visteon NASDAQ: VC reported second-quarter 2026 sales of $960 million, down 1% from a year earlier, as lower customer vehicle production weighed on volumes across major regions. The automotive electronics supplier said it still outperformed its customer-weighted production by approximately 4 percentage points, helped by recent product launches in Europe and India.

President and Chief Executive Officer Sachin Lawande said customer vehicle production declined about 5% during the quarter, while Visteon’s sales remained “essentially flat year-over-year.” Adjusted EBITDA was $116 million, representing a 12.1% margin, and adjusted free cash flow was positive. The company ended the quarter with $650 million in cash and net cash of $351 million.

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“Visteon delivered another quarter of solid execution despite a challenging industry production environment,” Lawande said, citing the ramp of recently launched programs and the company’s diversified customer base.

Launches and Bookings Support Second-Half Outlook

Visteon launched 24 new products across 11 automakers during the quarter, bringing first-half launches to 44. More than half of the second-quarter launches were display products, reflecting what Lawande described as the industry’s continued shift toward larger, higher-content digital cockpits.

Among the launches highlighted by the company were the Mercedes-Benz S-Class Superscreen, display systems on other Mercedes platforms, a dual display system for Nissan’s Elgrand minivan, a center display for Renault Boreal, digital clusters with Hyundai in India and two-wheeler programs with Royal Enfield and Hero MotoCorp.

The company also secured $2 billion of new business awards during the quarter, bringing first-half bookings to $3 billion. Visteon said it remains on track for its full-year bookings target of $6 billion. Approximately 60% of first-half wins came from its strategic software-defined vehicle portfolio, including SmartCore cockpit domain controllers, high-performance compute platforms and advanced display systems.

Lawande said second-quarter bookings included another SmartCore high-performance compute program with a premium brand under the Geely Group, two new commercial vehicle customers in North America, multiple display programs with an existing North American customer and a first digital cluster win with a Japanese OEM.

Regional Performance Mixed as China Remains Challenging

Visteon said Europe was its strongest region in the quarter, with sales increasing despite weaker customer production. The company attributed the performance to display launches with Audi, Renault and Mercedes. In the rest of Asia, growth in India offset currency headwinds and the roll-off of a Mazda program in Japan, supported by SmartCore programs with Mahindra, infotainment launches with Tata and two-wheeler growth.

In the Americas, sales reflected previously discussed headwinds, including lower customer production, reduced battery management system volumes with GM and Ford vehicle discontinuations. Those pressures were partially offset by Nissan multi-display systems and Volkswagen infotainment programs.

China remained under pressure. Lawande said sales reflected weakness in the value segment after changes in government policies and incentives, as well as continued market-share losses by international OEMs. However, he said the premium domestic OEM segment was more resilient and better aligned with Visteon’s strategy.

During the question-and-answer session, Lawande said the Chinese market is undergoing what appears to be a structural change, with demand pressure concentrated in internal combustion vehicles and electric vehicles not considered “smart cars.” He said Visteon’s second-quarter sales grew with domestic OEMs that have premium technology portfolios but were hurt by lower volumes with international OEMs.

Guidance Reaffirmed, With Sales Tracking Toward High End

Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Jerome Rouquet said Visteon is reaffirming full-year guidance across key financial metrics. The company continues to expect:

Sales of $3.625 billion to $3.825 billion, trending toward the high end at about $3.8 billion.

Adjusted EBITDA of $455 million to $495 million, trending toward the midpoint at approximately $475 million.

Adjusted free cash flow of $170 million to $210 million, trending toward the low end at about $170 million.

Rouquet said the sales outlook reflects year-to-date performance, continued customer recoveries, and a strong second-half launch schedule, partially offset by softer customer production. Lawande said Visteon expects sales to grow in the second half versus the prior year despite customer vehicle production being forecast to decline about 5% during the same period.

The company expects sales growth in all regions except the Americas. In Europe and the rest of Asia, Visteon expects mid-teen sales growth. In China, it expects to return to low single-digit sales growth as its first SmartCore high-performance compute programs launch with Geely and Chery.

Cost Recovery and Memory Supply Remain Key Issues

Rouquet said Visteon made progress in the quarter recovering semiconductor-related cost increases, securing agreements with many customers that offset memory cost inflation incurred in the second quarter. He said the company expects to close remaining customer agreements in the second half.

Rouquet also said cost pressures initially seen in memory are now extending to other purchased components, making it difficult to fully offset inflation in 2026. He said margins are expected to improve through the rest of the year as customer recoveries and cost initiatives ramp.

In response to analyst questions, Lawande discussed a recent agreement with Micron, saying it provides better assurance of supply, improved long-term visibility into memory availability and better price predictability. However, he said Visteon still expects 2027 to be challenging for memory supply and is working with alternate suppliers while redesigning some products to allow more flexibility in the use of different memory parts.

Lawande said Visteon expects to pursue full recovery of memory cost increases from customers next year, while some engineering costs tied to qualifying alternate memory sources may be absorbed by the company.

Capital Returns and Insourcing Questions Addressed

Visteon announced a $200 million accelerated share repurchase program, which Rouquet said is expected to be completed by early in the fourth quarter. The program will exhaust the remaining capacity under the company’s 2023 authorization and use part of the $800 million authorization announced at its June Investor Day.

Rouquet said the ASR is the first step in Visteon’s plan to return approximately $1 billion to shareholders between 2026 and 2029, primarily through share repurchases and dividends. He reiterated that the company’s net cash target is $150 million, compared with $351 million at the end of the quarter.

Analysts also asked about the risk of automakers insourcing cockpit domain controllers and high-performance compute systems. Lawande said Ford and GM remain important customers and that about 20% of Visteon’s first-half new business wins came from those two OEMs, mostly Ford display business. He said the company continues to see opportunities to collaborate with large automakers as cockpit electronics become more complex.

Lawande said OEMs face increasing challenges from technologies such as high-performance computing and artificial intelligence, particularly across multiple vehicle segments and regions. He said Chinese OEMs are actively collaborating with strategic suppliers for certain technologies, which has supported Visteon’s wins in China.

“We think that we can be a good collaborative partner and support all OEMs in their transitions through these technologies,” Lawande said.

About Visteon (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive electronics supplier that specializes in designing, engineering and manufacturing cockpit electronics and connected vehicle solutions. The company's product portfolio spans digital instrument clusters, infotainment systems, domain controllers and advanced driver interaction technologies. By integrating hardware, software and services, Visteon aims to deliver complete cockpit electronics platforms that enhance driver experience, safety and connectivity.

Founded in 2000 as a spin-off from Ford Motor Company, Visteon has evolved its focus toward next-generation electronics and software-driven vehicle architectures.

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