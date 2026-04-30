Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target Cut to $231.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $231.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target points to a potential upside of 46.29% from the stock's current price.

VST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $241.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut their price objective on Vistra from $231.00 to $218.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Vistra from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price objective on Vistra in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $235.27.

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Vistra Stock Performance

VST stock traded up $4.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $157.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,950,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. Vistra has a 52 week low of $133.73 and a 52 week high of $219.82.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 81.09%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total value of $1,603,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,340,906.79. The trade was a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 7.1% in the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 916 shares of the company's stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in Vistra by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 5,782 shares of the company's stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

About Vistra

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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