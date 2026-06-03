Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading Down 2.5% - What's Next?

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $152.95 and last traded at $154.0280. Approximately 3,810,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 5,212,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.97.

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Trending Headlines about Vistra

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Vistra from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Vistra from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Vistra from $240.00 to $231.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $241.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $233.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vistra

Vistra Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $51.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.95 and a 200 day moving average of $161.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 105.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vistra Corp. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.229 per share. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Vistra's payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Insider Activity

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $1,603,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,340,906.79. This represents a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $824,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 14,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,368,825.60. This represents a 25.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 24.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company's stock worth $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Vistra by 40.7% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 28,744 shares of the company's stock worth $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 8,312 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Vistra by 37.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,828 shares of the company's stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 20.0% in the second quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

Further Reading

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