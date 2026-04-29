Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading Down 4.7% - Time to Sell?

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $153.08 and last traded at $153.4760. 4,948,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 5,099,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.12.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VST shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vistra from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Vistra from $231.00 to $218.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Vistra from $287.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $208.00 price target on Vistra in a report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vistra from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $235.87.

View Our Latest Analysis on VST

Vistra Stock Down 4.7%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.35.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 81.09% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Vistra's dividend payout ratio is 41.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $1,603,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,340,906.79. This trade represents a 8.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Vistra by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 140 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vistra in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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