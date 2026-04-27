Vistra (NYSE:VST) Trading Up 1.2% - Here's What Happened

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) were up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $168.42 and last traded at $166.3550. Approximately 4,510,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 5,098,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $164.35.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Vistra from $231.00 to $218.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Vistra from $236.00 to $234.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $241.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $235.87.

Get Our Latest Report on VST

Vistra Stock Up 1.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.91.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.27). Vistra had a return on equity of 81.09% and a net margin of 5.32%.The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.94%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.31, for a total transaction of $1,603,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 114,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,340,906.79. This represents a 8.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VST. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company's stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 28,744 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,828 shares of the company's stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP lifted its stake in shares of Vistra by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP now owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company's stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

Further Reading

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